Rockingham to hold annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

The tree will be lit at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 with the City of Rockingham’s 19th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Cole Plaza. In conjunction with the tree lighting, Santa will be at the Gazebo (between Cole Plaza and Leath Memorial Library) and will be ready for all the boys and girls to give him their Christmas list starting at 5 p.m., courtesy of Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library.

After the tree lighting is at 7 p.m. will be cookies, hot cocoa and hot cider for those in attendance. Everyone is welcome.