RCC celebrating Native American Heritage Month at both campuses

HAMLET — Richmond Community College is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with cultural awareness events at both campuses.

Historic interpreter Daniel Alexi of Town Creek Indian Mound will give a presentation Wednesday, Nov. 10, at noon about the original inhabitants of the Native American archaeological site located near present-day Mount Gilead in Montgomery County. A representative from the Rankin Museum of American Heritage will be bringing local artifacts from its collection to accompany Alexi’s lecture on Native Americans.

The presentation will be held in room 103 of the Grimsley Building on RichmondCC’s Hamlet Campus.

At the Scotland County Campus, the Warpaint Singers will be part of a Native American heritage awareness event on Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. There will be singing, dancing, storytelling and drumming as the group brings to life the history of the Southeastern tribes.

The Warpaint Singers were formed in the summer of 2013 when members of the Lumbee and Tuscarora tribes formed a new sound to carry on the teachings of Ray Little Turtle of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Their traditional Native American drumming and heartfelt, energetic singing draws a direct line to their time-honored and proud musical heritage.

“They will be dressed in full regalia, so it will be very colorful,” said Kat Littleturtle. “There will be plenty of action and history given.”

Littleturtle said the goal is always to provide education about the traditions and the culture of the North Carolina tribes.

RichmondCC’s Global Diversity Committee arranged for these events to be made available to celebrate Native American Heritage month. Part of RichmondCC’s mission is to offer cultural enrichment and educational opportunities that will enhance the quality of students’ lives.

Both Native American events are open to the public. Campus visitors are required to check in and get a visitor’s pass. Call (910) 410-1700 for information about visiting campus.