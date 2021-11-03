Farmer’s Day Parade to be held on Nov. 20

ELLERBE — Food vendors, musicians and craft booths will fill the streets of Ellerbe for the 25th Annual Farmer’s Parade on Saturday, Nov. 20th.

“With your support and participation we will be holding many more, so let’s do it up right,” read a press release from the Farmer’s Parade Committee.

Various vendors will be set up behind Ellerbe Town Hall along Second Street and Page Street.

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. The event coincides with National Farm-City Week.

The lineup for the parade will begin on Ballard Street at the Ellerbe Middle School and Bus Garage at 10:00 a.m. Firetrucks, power trucks, ambulances and large equipment are asked to turn down on Sunset Street, follow up the 5th Street, turn right onto 5th Street and follow to Ballard Street.

If you plan to be a vendor or an entry into the parade, please contact Ellerbe Town Hall at (910) 652-6251.