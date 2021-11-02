Wood pallet business leaves Norman

Related Articles

NORMAN — Wood pallets from the Norman Community Center are available for anyone to pick up for free.

A registered letter was sent to Alfonso Carillo, the owner of a wood pallet business, alerting him that he had until Oct. 13 to remove wood pallets, boards and any other equipment from the Community Center.

Carillo had not paid rent for the months of June, July and August. The town of Norman did not receive a response to the letter.

Council members have been posting on various Facebook pages to alert the public that the pallets are available for anybody for free. Progress has been made on the leftover items, although council members said there are still wood pallets remaining.

The plan is to return the Community Center into a space that individuals can rent out for various events.

Trunk or Treat a success

“I had more kiddos than I thought I would. I bet I had around 150 kids there,” said Mayor Tonia Collins on the turnout for the Norman Trunk or Treat. “It was a wonderful success, I was real pleased.”

There was a bouncy house, Tina’s Country Kitchen, candy, and two bands performed at the event.

“I thought it was a wonderful, community event,” said resident Hilda Pemberton.

Council members said that next year they plan on having more candy to accommodate the demand. A few council members will be meeting on Wednesday to check their inventory of Christmas lights and plan where those could go in the community.

A Christmas community event was tentatively planned for Dec. 6.

Councilmember sworn in

Terry Parsons was sworn in as the newest Town Council Member. He’s replacing Renate Mann, who is moving out of state.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]