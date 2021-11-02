Two incumbent mayors defeated in local elections

ROCKINGHAM — The results are rolling in for Richmond County’s municipal elections, which have broad implications for the balance of power in the county.

There are two changes at mayor in local municipalities: Mayor Pro Tem John Hutchinson has defeated Rockingham Mayor Steve Morris and challenger Michael McRae and challenger Brenda Capel has defeated Ellerbe Mayor Fred Cloninger.

The candidates who secured another term before any votes were cast due to a lack of competition were: Hamlet Mayor Bill Bayless, Councilman Eddie Martin and Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen, along with Hoffman Mayor Tommy Hart. Ellerbe Councilman John Sears Jr. is also running unopposed for his first full term after replacing Joe Grooms who resigned last winter.

There were 551 votes cast in the early voting period out of the total 10,340 eligible voters, or 5.33% of the electorate.

The most heated race is for Rockingham mayor, which saw incumbent Steve Morris facing his first challengers since his first mayoral race in 2013. He faced his longtime colleague on the council, Mayor Pro Tem John Hutchinson, and newcomer Michael McRae who espoused sharp critiques of Morris’s and Hutchinson’s leadership of the city.

After the early votes were counted in the Rockingham mayor race, Hutchinson was in the lead with 238 votes with Morris trailing by 100 votes at 138, and McRae in last with 102. The incumbent candidates for Rockingham City Council are leading their challengers after the early voting period: Sullivan with 291, Edwards with 275, Willard with 261, followed by challengers Benson with 193 and Turner with 162.

The results below will be updated when all the precincts for the respective races have reported to the local Board of Elections. The winners are marked in bold:

ELLERBE (Final)

Mayor:

• Brenda T. Capel — 95

• Fred Cloninger (inc.) — 85

Town Council:

• Jean C. Fletcher (inc.) — 115

• Elsie L. Freeman (inc.) — 99

• Thomas R. Grooms — 88

• Bennett Hawks — 98

• John Sears, Jr. (running for full term) — 144

HAMLET

Mayor:

• Bill Bayless (inc.) — 163

City Council:

• Eddie Martin (inc.) — 137

• Jesse McQueen (inc.) — 136

HOFFMAN

Mayor:

• Tommy Hart (inc.) —

Town Council:

• Riccardo Anderson (inc.) —

• Kyonna Jones —

• Rory K. Jones (inc.) —

• Daniel Kelly (inc.) —

• Cynthia A. Northcutt (inc.) —

NORMAN

Mayor: n/a

Town Council: n/a

ROCKINGHAM

Mayor:

• John Hutchinson — 581

• Michael McRae — 283

• Steve Morris (inc.) — 320

City Council:

• Jeff Benson — 442

• Anne M. Edwards (inc.) — 683

• Denise Sullivan (inc.) — 749

• Chris Turner — 363

• Gene Willard (inc.) — 637

