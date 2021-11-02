Seaboard Festival rolls into station

November 2, 2021 Daily Journal News 0
This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>Kids were able to go inside the trains parked at the Hamlet Depot.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Kids were able to go inside the trains parked at the Hamlet Depot.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>Liam Leviner said riding the bull was harder than he thought.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Liam Leviner said riding the bull was harder than he thought.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>Jamiyah Bailey getting some help while trying to ring the bell.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Jamiyah Bailey getting some help while trying to ring the bell.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>The Car Festival attracted all types and models, old and new.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

The Car Festival attracted all types and models, old and new.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping.

The Car Festival attracted all types and models, old and new.

Jamiyah Bailey getting some help while trying to ring the bell.

Liam Leviner said riding the bull was harder than he thought.

Kids were able to go inside the trains parked at the Hamlet Depot.