Seaboard Festival rolls into station

This year’s Seaboard Festival came roaring back with thousands flocking to downtown Hamlet for food, games, and shopping.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Kids were able to go inside the trains parked at the Hamlet Depot.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Liam Leviner said riding the bull was harder than he thought.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Jamiyah Bailey getting some help while trying to ring the bell.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

The Car Festival attracted all types and models, old and new.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal