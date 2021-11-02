School resource officer promoted to Major

November 2, 2021 Daily Journal News 0
For the Daily Journal
On Thursday, Richmond County Schools’ School Resource Officer Mike Rush was promoted to Major. During the promotion ceremony, his wife Dozene Rush pinned his collar.

On Thursday, Richmond County Schools’ School Resource Officer Mike Rush was promoted to Major. During the promotion ceremony, his wife Dozene Rush pinned his collar.

<p>On Thursday, Richmond County Schools’ School Resource Officer Mike Rush was promoted to Major. Rush began working for the district in 2014 after retiring from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department.</p>

On Thursday, Richmond County Schools’ School Resource Officer Mike Rush was promoted to Major. Rush began working for the district in 2014 after retiring from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department.

Related Articles

    ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools’ School Resource Officer Mike Rush was promoted to Major on Thursday, October 28. Rush is a retired Captain from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and began working for Richmond County Schools in 2014.

    “I will continue to do my job to the best of my abilities, keeping the students and staff of Richmond County Schools safe,” Rush said. “Chief Leak is the best to work with as well as the rest of my comrades.”

    Rush’s primary duty station is Richmond Senior High School and his secondary school is Monroe Avenue Elementary School. He currently serves as the School Resource Officer’s Evidence Supervisor, and as Major, Rush will be assigned duties as Operational Supervisor for the SROs.

    Rush is the first to be promoted to the rank of Major under Chief of School Resource Officers Ricardo Leak’s command.

    “We are fortunate to have Mike to serve as a School Resource Officer for Richmond County Schools,” said Leak. “Major Rush has earned the respect of his peers, staff, students, principals and superintendents of Richmond County Schools.”

    Related Articles

    Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Richmond County Schools Associate Superindent Dennis Quick — sitting at the desk normally assigned to Julian Carter — explains the district’s tentative middle school sports plan during a school board work session on Tuesday.
    Sports

    Intra-county middle school schedule in the works

    September 30, 2020 Daily Journal Sports 0

    HAMLET — Richmond County middle school sports teams typically compete against regional opponents from counties such as Anson, Scotland and Hoke, in addition to intra-county competition. Due to restrictions, guidelines and complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Richmond County is tentatively planning to only have intra-county matchups on its middle school sports schedules this year.

    […]