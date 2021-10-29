County commissioners to meet Tuesday

Here’s what they will discuss

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at 105 W. Franklin Street, Courtroom C, in Rockingham.

To view the full agenda packet, visit https://www.richmondnc.com/AgendaCenter. The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

• ITEM NO. 1 — Invocation by Pastor Steve Gilmer

• ITEM NO. 2 — Approval of Agenda – Decision

• ITEM NO. 3 — Consent Agenda – Decision

A) Approval of Draft Minutes of Regular Meeting on October 5, 2021, as Submitted by the Clerk for Review

B) Approval of Tax Releases And Tax Refunds for Month of September, 2021

C) Approval of North Carolina Vehicle Tax System Refund Report for the Month of September 2021

D) Approval of the 2022 Holiday Schedule for Richmond County Government Employees

E) Approval of Appointment to Jury Commissioner

• ITEM NO. 4 — Open Forum for Public Comments – 5:30 – 6:00 PM

• ITEM NO. 5 — Presentation from Davenport & Company on the 2021 Installment Financing Contract RFP Summary – Mitch Brigulio, Davenport & Company and Bob Jessup, SanfordHolshouser – Decision

• ITEM NO. 6 — Public Hearing on Richmond County Request for 2021 Loan Refinancing – Bob Jessup, SanfordHolshouser and Mitch Brigulio, Davenport & Company – Discussion

• ITEM NO. 7 — Request for Board Consideration of Approval of the Resolution Supporting Application to LGC for Richmond County 2021 Loan Refinancing – Bob Jessup, SanfordHolshouser and Mitch Brigulio, Davenport & Company – Decision

• ITEM NO. 8 — Request for Board Consideration of Approval of Proclamation to Honor Richmond County Veterans – Bryan Land, County Manager – Decision

• ITEM NO. 9 — Request for Board Consideration of Approval of the Appointment to the Sandhills Community Action Program Board of Directors- Bryan Land, County Manager – Decision

• ITEM NO.10 — Request for Board Consideration of Approval of the Reinstatement of Terms for Health & Human Services Advisory Board Members – Bryan Land, County Manager – Decision

ITEM NO.11 — Monthly Report by County Manager Bryan Land

• ITEM NO.12 — Request for Board Consideration of Approval to Adopt Resolution of Adoption fo Fort Bragg Regional Land Use Advisory Commission Bylaws Revisions – Tracy Parris, Planning Director – Decision

• ITEM NO.13 — Request for Board Consideration of Aproval of Proclamation for National Adoption Awareness Day – Robby Hall, Director of Social Services- Decision

• ITEM NO.14 — Update from Sandhills AGInnovation Center – Davon Goodwin, Executive Director- Discussion

• ITEM NO.15 — Adjournment – Decision