Chance named to children’s leadership, advocacy fellowship

ROCKINGHAM — Katrina Chance, Executive Director of the Richmond County Partnership for Children, has been selected to participate in the National Black Child Development Institute’s (NBCDI) Policy Fellowship.

Chance currently works with the Charlotte chapter of NBCDI, and previously worked with a chapter in Atlanta, Georgia. She said the NBCDI assists family who have “historically been left out,” but is advantageous for people of all backgrounds.

“What I hope to accomplish out of this Fellowship is to gather some more information on what is happening in the field of early education and policy initiative,” Chance said. “And how we can continue to move forward, not only here in Richmond County, but throughout our state.”

The NBCDI serves as a national resource agency providing programs, publications, advocacy and training to early childhood care and education; health and wellness; literacy and family engagement. According to their website, they work primarily with black children from birth to age eight and their families with community-based organizations.

Chance said that she wants to use this opportunity as a way to bring in ideas from other people around the country to transform Richmond County. Specifically, Chance added that early childhood educators do not receive the funding that they should be earning, and she wants to explore ways to change that.

Gayle Headen, Executive Director of Wake County Smart Start, was also selected for the Fellowship.

“Fellows were selected from across the country and will receive specialized training on leadership, policy and advocacy,” said Amy Cubbage, President of the North Carolina Partnership for Children, in an email. “This is a wonderful opportunity, and I’m excited two members of our network were selected to participate.”

Chance added that she believes that the opportunity of this fellowship will be able to help all families that work with the RCPC.

“I would like for people to know, we’re here as always to support all of the children and families in Richmond County,” Chance said.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]