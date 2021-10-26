County Crime Report: Oct. 26

Oct. 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:01 p.m., deputies responded to a school on US 1 HWY following a report of an unknown person stealing an iPhone XR, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:47 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a known suspect entering a yard and stealing a potted plant, valued at $8, two hummingbird feeders, valued at $25, and a yard decoration, valued at $10. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 7:56 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Peggy Mill Road following a report of an unknown person stealing a 150cc four-wheeler, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

Oct. 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:30 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect concealing a Black Reebok backpack and work gloves, both valued at $15. The suspect fled the scene. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:56 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Daniels Lane following a report of a suspect taking a battery, valued at $100, from a vehicle. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 3:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Peggy Mill Road following a report of a suspect taking a dark green Arctic Cat four-wheeler, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:32 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Ninth Avenue following a report of a suspect taking a white Honda Ruckus 50cc moped, valued at $700. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 1:55 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on John Boyle Lane following a report of a suspect taking a cream-colored 1985 Alpha Sports four-wheeler, valued at $800, and five gallons of gas, valued at $16. The case is active.

Oct. 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:08 a.m., police responded to a department store on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect spending unauthorized money on a card to use at Lowe’s, a Shell gas station, a Speedway gas station, an Exxon Mobile gas station, a Marathon gas station, an O’Reilly Auto Parts, Hibbet Sports, Mill Road Grocery, one unknown purchase and to pay the water department for a total of around $1,500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:15 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sandhill Road following a report of a subject stealing a silver Ford Escape, valued at $12,000. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 6:01 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Jonathan W Stanback Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing $5,000 in cash, lingerie, valued at $500, a Maverick ‘88 Cruiser 20 gauge shotgun, valued at $309.67, and a back door frame, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:21 a.m., deputies responded to Mill Road Grocery on Mill Road following a report of a suspect stealing a black Samsung Galaxy A12 cell phone, valued at $400. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:59 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a suspect taking a trashcan, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 4:21 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Malloy Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing a black flat-screen TV, valued at $500, and an A/C window unit, valued at $100. The case is active.

Oct. 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:38 a.m., police responded to Beaverwood Court following a report of $45 in cash being stolen. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:53 a.m., police responded to a residence on Ann Street following a report of a suspect stealing and using a victim’s bank card to use $99 in cash. The case is active.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]