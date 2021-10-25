COVID-19 booster shots available

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department has begun administering COVID-19 vaccine boosters this week to specific members of the population.

The boosters currently available are for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, with Pfizer coming available on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The boosters are being given from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays.

Boosters are given under the following conditions:

• If it has been at least 6 months after completion of the primary series of vaccination with Modern or Pfizer; or 2 months past J&J covid vaccine, and:

— 65 years or older

— 18 years or older who work or are a resident of a long-term care facility

— Having an underlying medical condition

— An occupational or institutional exposure to COVID

No appointment is needed to get a booster nor for a vaccine. The Health Department asks that patients bring their COVID-19 vaccination card. Flu vaccines can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccines, the county said in a press release.