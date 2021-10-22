Rockingham mayoral candidates make their case

ROCKINGHAM — The race for mayor of Rockingham is more contentious than it has been in years, with two challengers looking to take incumbent Mayor Steve Morris’s spot — the first time Morris has faced any competition since his first mayoral campaign in 2013 when he defeated David Browder.

Those challengers are current Mayor Pro Tem John Hutchinson and first-time candidate Michael McRae. In order to give voters a better idea of who these men are and what they can do for the City of Rockingham, the Daily Journal asked them to complete a questionnaire. They were asked to limit their answers to five sentences.

Their responses are listed below in alphabetical order by last name. Some minor edits have been made for grammar and clarity.

Election Day will be held on Nov. 2, 2021. Early voting will end on Oct. 30. For more information, call the Richmond County Board of Elections at 910-997-8253.

— John Hutchinson

1. What is your primary concern with the current state of the city, and how would you go about addressing this if elected?

Rockingham has focused heavily on downtown redevelopment over the last several years. During that same time, some of our neighborhoods have begun to struggle. We’re a city of neighborhoods, and they all need to be as safe and strong as possible. To get there, we are going to have to address some abandoned homes, we are going to have to encourage after-school opportunities for children, and we need to build strong relationships with the people that live there. If we do not have healthy neighborhoods, we will not have a healthy community.

2. What can be done to grow and develop the local workforce of Rockingham?

(Answer to question #3 also applies to question #2.)

3. The 2020 Census states that Rockingham saw a 3.3% drop-off in population (315 fewer residents) compared to 2010. What can be done to reverse this and how would you achieve it if elected?

We need to work with key partners, including Richmond Community College, our schools, and the Richmond County Commissioners, to bring more business and industry here, and to be sure those employers have a well-trained workforce. A well-trained and well-educated workforce is a well-paid workforce.

4. Rockingham’s median household income is $32,150, according to the 2020 Census, compared to $54,602 for the state. Rockingham has a 28.4% poverty rate, compared to a 13.6% poverty rate for the state. What can be done to raise the wealth of those at the lowest income levels?

Rockingham should have a role in economic development. At the county level, the focus has to be on industries that employ 50, 100, or more people. That’s what moves the needle for Richmond County. However, that leaves a gap: No one is working to attract smaller employers. Rockingham can step into that gap and work with our partners at RCC, at the County, and others to attract smaller industries that provide good-paying jobs.

5. How would you work with other community/regional leaders to create positive change for residents in the areas of quality of life, recreation, business and general socializing opportunities?

Rockingham needs to embrace the energy, ideas and enthusiasm of our younger citizens. We need to encourage and promote family-friendly events and activities in our town. We can host outdoor movies, we can bring back special seasonal events at Hitchcock Creek that have been successful. Parks and Recreation can be expanded to include opportunities for citizens of all ages. As mayor, I will encourage, support and expand quality of life events.

6. Why should voters elect you Mayor of Rockingham?

I’m fully invested in Rockingham. Sharon and I are raising our family here and I own a local business in town. As a council member, I have learned who Rockingham’s key partners are and I’ve learned how to work together on large projects. I’ve learned first-hand how the job is done and I’m heavily invested in getting it done correctly for our citizens and for our own future here. On a personal level, I’m a consensus-builder who enjoys bringing people together and encouraging cooperation.

— Michael McRae

1. What is your primary concern with the current state of the city, and how would you go about addressing this if elected?

As a proud Christian, I am not ashamed to “tell the truth and shame the devil” and in Rockingham drug overdoses are at epidemic levels, veteran homelessness is rampant, our young people are dying to senseless gun violence and violent crime, Long Drive has become the Wild Wild West, and our city leaders have sat idly by and watched East Rockingham and East Washington Street business communities fall into neglect and disrepair. All of this is occurring while these incumbents Mayor Morris & Mayor Pro Tem Hutchinson have tag-teamed for 20 years and have done little to address these core issues. As your Mayor, I will repurpose many of the buildings that are sitting empty, push for state and federal dollars and grants to bring a YMCA or Big Brothers/Big Sisters program for our kids, and create economic opportunity zones that incentivize small business owners to return to areas of the city that have long been neglected and forgotten.

2. What can be done to grow and develop the local workforce of Rockingham?

Anyone can quote numbers and manipulate data to suit their narrative, but the number of Rockingham citizens that have dropped out of the workforce and given up hope cannot be explained away. After speaking with small business owners, one of the issues that we have in Rockingham is that a large percentage of our population can’t pass a drug test, and another subset has a record that prevents them from having a second chance at life and the American dream. Collaborative training relationships with RCC & UNCP, pairing workers with professional development mentors, and hosting networking events are important, but we must first expand access to better-paying jobs in new industries and align all city departments with local workforce development and educational facilities. Instead of just focusing on short-term temporary jobs, we must reimagine our workforce to focus on career pathways and as Mayor, I will work creatively to reach those considered “hardest to employ” and partner with community organizations and small businesses to bring more apprenticeship training programs (plumbing, electrical, mechanical, etc) to our workforce.

3. The 2020 Census states that Rockingham saw a 3.3% drop-off in population (315 fewer residents) compared to 2010. What can be done to reverse this and how would you achieve it if elected?

It should be considered extremely rare and worrisome for Rockingham to experience negative population growth since surrounding cities in other counties have experienced high positive growth during the same time period. Once we change the negative narrative that Rockingham is a city in decline, we will bring new energy to attract new professionals and their families that want upgraded housing amenities, options, and better-paying jobs. That begins with fully transforming downtown Rockingham and includes all areas within the city limits that have been long forgotten. I am youthful, open to all ideas and the candidate of change and responsible growth. Changing and moving Rockingham forward is not easy, but we have to provide the incentives to ensure that young people that we train through our educational programs stay and contribute to our city.

4. Rockingham’s median household income is $32,150, according to the 2020 Census, compared to $54,602 for the state. Rockingham has a 28.4% poverty rate, compared to a 13.6% poverty rate for the state. What can be done to raise the wealth of those at the lowest income levels?

First, we must tackle the opioid, street drug, and high-crime issues that are plaguing our communities and affects ALL socioeconomic classes. We are going to have to use our faith-based community, grants, and other means to get a grasp on this issue or we will never come out of poverty as a city as long as we have such a high rate of drug addiction and crime. If a person cannot be employed because of drug addiction and/or a past criminal record, there is no way they can earn a legal income, they can’t pay taxes, or do the other responsibilities of citizenship that will make our community stronger. Finally, as Mayor, I will work with the city council to come up with additional incentives for employers to pay a higher and fair wage. We must also break the generational cycle of poverty by providing families and youth more financial literacy education, credit management, and grant opportunities for new home buyers to build generational wealth.

5. How would you work with other community/regional leaders to create positive change for residents in the areas of quality of life, recreation, business and general socializing opportunities?

Our tax bills have increased 25% in the last year. As Mayor Of Rockingham, I promise to partner with state, county and other municipalities to provide economic incentives to bring additional events to our city utilizing preexisting infrastructure such as Hinson Lake, Hitchcock Creek, Discovery Place, and the Speedway, just to name a few. Recreationally, we have Browder Park but I will work to restore the tennis courts and continue to upgrade our youth fields and swimming pool. After first upgrading the things that we currently have, I will then explore a YMCA or similar amenities that is family-oriented. Realistically, in order to accomplish incredible goals for our citizens, we must totally reimagine and reset the negative relationship between the City and County, and bring in a new and fresh perspective.

6. Why should voters elect you Mayor of Rockingham?

I love our city, and I will work with our city council to bring a renewed commitment to public service, new goals and ideas, responsible change, and a reimagining of how our city will prosper over the next century. At 34, I am the youngest, and the only candidate in this race with a platform to change our city for the positive for the next generation. Respectfully, my two opponents are two sides of the same coin and have tag-teamed and cosigned each other’s decisions for the last 20 years. It’s time for the people to shake up the status quo, and move our city forward because ultimately I recognize that it is not about ME, it is about WE, and what WE can accomplish together. I ask that Rockingham voters have the hope and faith to imagine a better city for our kids, pray for change, and then boldly enter their voting booth and vote Michael Dekota McRae for Mayor.

— Steve Morris

1. What is your primary concern with the current state of the city, and how would you go about addressing this if elected?

My primary concern is protecting our income stream. We must keep negotiating with the County and encourage them to curtail some of their expenses to improve their financial condition. Our discussions must include some form of revenue sharing that would give us stability over the next few years and allow us to continue to have good preparations as we prepare and manage our budgets.

2. What can be done to grow and develop the local workforce of Rockingham?

The new RCC campus Downtown will provide space for new, high-tech learning which will lead to higher earning power for their graduates. It is easier to attract and retain workers who are born and educated in this region than it is to recruit this labor force from larger cities more than fifty miles away.

3. The 2020 Census states that Rockingham saw a 3.3% drop-off in population (315 fewer residents) compared to 2010. What can be done to reverse this and how would you achieve it if elected?

All of rural North Carolina has experienced population losses, some as high as 15%. We have put in place many amenities that appeal to younger persons such as kayaking, disc golf, hiking trails at Hinson Lake, the Hitchcock Creek Greenway and additional children’s swings at that park. We need to look for more green spaces and outdoor activities to appeal to young people and their families.

4. Rockingham’s median household income is $32,150, according to the 2020 Census, compared to $54,602 for the state. Rockingham has a 28.4% poverty rate, compared to a 13.6% poverty rate for the state. What can be done to raise the wealth of those at the lowest income levels?

Of course, the City is not directly involved in the education system, but personally, I would like to see the public schools add more “trades programs” starting in the middle schools. We do not have a large percentage of high school graduates going to four-year colleges so programs for construction, HVAC, electronics, plumbing, etc. can provide great career opportunities with excellent earning potential without excessive student loan debt. Perhaps middle school students would become interested in and more receptive to beginning learning “the trades” than high school students.

5. How would you work with other community/regional leaders to create positive change for residents in the areas of quality of life, recreation, business and general socializing opportunities?

We need to revisit multi-county tourism conversations with communities along the Pee Dee and Yadkin rivers such as the N.C. Zoo, Seagrove Pottery, Uwharrie mountains and National Forest, N.C. Game Lands, golf in Moore County, Lakes Badin, Tillery, and Blewett Falls, National Railroad Museum, Rankin Museum, Rockingham Dragway, Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, and other tourist attractions. Over 5 million people live within an hour and a half drive of this area and there are tremendous opportunities for day trips and overnight stays to boost our economy.

6. Why should voters elect you Mayor of Rockingham?

Over the last nine years that I have been Mayor I have demonstrated that I am dependable, respected, loyal, trusted, and experienced. I have led the city in taking on many projects and we have successfully completed all of them. The voters know what to expect from me. Real action, not just talk.