Our Daily Bread sees increase in demand

United Way of Richmond County is at 20% their goal for this year of $250,000, all of which will go to support their local programs. To get involved, contact United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish at [email protected] or 910-997-2173. Photo courtesy of Michelle Parrish

ROCKINGHAM — Our Daily Bread Christian Food Ministries has seen an uptick of people at their facility over the past six weeks.

Service at Our Daily Bread is based on need. If an individual is receiving food stamps, they automatically qualify for food pickup. Other individuals can verify their income with the organization and Smith said they have a federal chart that determines the amount of food they can distribute.

“We’ve had several clients come through and make comments that their unemployment has stopped,” Executive Director Clyde Smith said of the struggles people are experiencing. “It’s not affecting everyone that way, but some coming through have passed that information on to us.”

Our Daily Bread was struggling with supply chain problems during the height of the pandemic. Smith said those issues have largely subsided since then.

“We are getting closer to normal of what we were say a year ago,” Smith said. “We’re not necessarily getting the variety of goods that we used to, but as far as quantity, we’re getting items in.”

Under food bank regulations, they’re still operating as a walkup drive-thru where no clients are coming into the building.

“We’re not lacking in volunteers, but we haven’t had many come back due to COVID,” Smith said, adding that about all of their volunteers have been vaccinated. “We’re still battling, to some extent, with that.”

Smith said that their ability to interact with the community has been affected by the pandemic, but they’re still able to fulfill their role for the community. Our Daily Bread hasn’t been able to host a large-scale food drive campaign similar to what they’ve accomplished in previous years.

“We’re in good shape as far as meeting demand,” Smith said, noting that donations have been down this year. “We’re serving about 200 households a month, between 400-500 people.”

Our Daily Bread can be contacted at 910-895-3536. United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish can be contacted at [email protected] or 910-997-2173.

United Way’s local service organizations

The other United Way agencies are as follows:

• Leak Street Alumni

• Pee Dee Pregnancy Resource Center

• New Horizons Life and Family Services

• Sandhills Children’s Center UW

• Back Pack Pals

• Richmond County Rescue Squad

• Samaritan Colony

• Salvation Army

• Richmond County 4-H

• Richmond County Schools Exceptional Children’s Department

• Boy Scouts of America

• Richmond County Aging Services

• Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills

• Red Cross

