Rockingham Crime Report: Oct. 23

Oct. 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:47 p.m., police responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of a damaged window, valued at $100, and an individual communicating threats. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:30 a.m., police responded to a bank on South Grove Avenue following a report of unknown suspects stealing $843 in cash from a victim’s bank account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:04 p.m., police responded to the Food Lion on East Broad Avenue following a report of a stolen black iPhone 6, valued at $160. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:24 p.m., police responded to Armstead Street following a report of a suspect grabbing a black 380 Bersa handgun, valued at $289. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:37 p.m., police responded to a residence on Village Terrace Drive following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into a home and damaging an inside door and window, valued at $500. The case is active.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]