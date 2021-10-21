Warrants issued for Hamlet shooting suspect

Johnson Related Articles

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department has issued warrants for a suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting that left two in serious condition.

Michael Dequan Johnson, 30, is charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers identified two adults victims at the scene; one male, one female. Both victims had been shot multiple times. The victims have not yet been identified.

If you have any information on this individual, HPD is encouraging the community to contact them at 910-582-2551 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

“We were able to identify who it was and take up charges on them,” said Sergeant Anthony Zeppetella. “At this point, we’re crossing some t’s and dotting some i’s on that.”

Chief Dennis Brown said they had positive community involvement that helped them issue the warrants.

“It was really good work by our investigators,” Brown said. “They worked about 17-18 that first day.”

HPD still working on getting to full staff

HPD is currently conducting four background checks on newly recruited officers; one for the position of sergeant, three for officers. The applicants are in varying stages of the hiring process.

“We have had some momentum in that,” said Brown at the Hamlet Police Review Board meeting Wednesday night.

The Daily Journal previously reported that the HPD was about eight officers short of full staff in May. Brown confirmed that currently, they’re about five officers short.

HPD introduced Detective Sean Sullivan at the meeting. Sullivan is originally from Scotland County and arrives at the department with 30 years of law enforcement experience. He’s served in the military and started his career in Albemarle.

“I was glad to be given the opportunity and hope I can make a difference in the community,” Sullivan said.

Board discusses animal control

Board Member Lois Jones asked Brown about the concerns from residents about animals roaming around city limits.

Brown said that Patrol Officer Chance Capel, who is working part-time, has been assigned to address this issue.

“It’s been a concern for a while and is one that citizens have routinely brought forward,” Brown said. “We’re trying to allocate resources….for quality of life issues.”

Brown said addressing those quality of life issues has only been possible through their increased staffing.

The Hamlet Police Review Board meets every third Wednesday of the month at Hamlet City Council. The November and December meetings have been postponed to January due to the holiday season.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]