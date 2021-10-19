County Crime Report: Oct. 19

Oct. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:05 p.m., deputies responded to Mickey’s Mark on Mill Road following a report of an unknown suspect stealing a 12 pack of beer, valued at $10, a pack of cigars, valued at $1, and a Black and Mild cigar, valued at $.79. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:48 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 1 HWY following a report of an attempted scam. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:43 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of assorted goods, valued at $84.24, being taken without consent. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:37 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of assorted goods, valued at $221.19, being taken without consent. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:44 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Stokes Road following a report of an unreturned 14 ft aluminum extension ladder, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Meadow Lane following a report of an unknown person breaking into a home and stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $500, two flatscreen TVs, valued at $200, and a small refrigerator, valued at $300. The case is active.

HOFFMAN — At 5:23 p.m., deputies responded to a church on US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a commercial AC unit, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:26 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Home Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a home and stealing a Sony 50” TV, valued at $1,500, a Phillip 40” TV, valued at $1,500, a Frigidaire side by side refrigerator, valued at $3,500, a GE flat top stove, valued at $1,800, and a single pane window, valued at $400. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:26 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Elma Lane following a report of a suspect illegally dumping trash on their property. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 5:29 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Bass Drive following a report of a blue fiberglass jon boat, valued at $50, being taken into a pond. The case is active.

Oct. 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:23 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Third Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a purple and blue Hyper 20” Jet Fuel BMX bike, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:14 a.m., police responded to La Cabana on West Broad Avenue following a report of a Kia Optima, valued at $10,000, being taken without consent. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:13 p.m., police responded to the Food Lion on US 74 HWY following a report of a stolen debit card that purchased $90. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:24 a.m., police responded to a place of worship on Clemmer Road following a report of five stolen mums, valued at $10. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:54 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing $1,914.46 from the store. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:44 p.m., police responded to Laurel Avenue following a report of a lost or stolen brown leather wallet that contained $40 in cash and an NC driver’s license, BB&T credit card, social security card, and a carry concealed permit card. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:44 a.m., police responded to Cauthen Drive following a report of a broken window, valued at $300. The case is inactive.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]