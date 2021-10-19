Early voting for local elections ongoing

The voter registration deadline for the Ellerbe, Hamlet, Hoffman and Rockingham elections was Oct. 8, 2021, and Election Day will be held on Nov. 2, 2021. Early voting will end on Oct. 30. For more information, call the Richmond County Board of Elections at 910-997-8253.

The full list of candidates for each remaining race, which are nonpartisan, is as follows:

***List in alphabetical order by last name, incumbents have “(inc.)” next to their names***

Ellerbe

Mayor:

• Brenda T. Capel

• Fred Cloninger (inc.)

Town Council:

• Jean C. Fletcher (inc.)

• Elsie L. Freeman (inc.)

• Thomas R. Grooms

• Bennett Hawks

• John Sears, Jr. (running for full term)

Hamlet

Mayor:

• Bill Bayless (inc.)

City Council:

• Eddie Martin (inc.)

• Jesse McQueen (inc.)

Hoffman

Mayor:

• Tommy Hart (inc.)

Town Council:

• Riccardo Anderson (inc.)

• Kyonna Jones

• Rory K. Jones (inc.)

• Daniel Kelly (inc.)

• Cynthia A. Northcutt (inc.)

Norman

Mayor: n/a

Town Council: n/a

Rockingham

Mayor:

• John Hutchinson

• Michael McRae

• Steve Morris (inc.)

City Council:

• Jeff Benson

• Anne M. Edwards (inc.)

• Denise Sullivan (inc.)

• Chris Turner

• Gene Willard (inc.)