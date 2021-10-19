Ellerbe woman to turn 102 years old

McRae Photo contributed by Judy Dumas Related Articles

ELLERBE — Lendy McRae of Ellerbe will be turning 102 on Oct. 26, another milestone on a life well-lived.

Her friends and family will be hosting a parade on Green Lake Road at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 to celebrate the occasion. All members of the community are invited to attend.

“Trust and belief in God — that’s how she got this far,” said McRae’s niece, Carol McBride.

McRae is originally from Rockingham. She worked as a hairdresser for over sixty years and is a member of St. Luke No. 1 Freewill Baptist Church. Her friend Judy Dumas recalled how faithful McRae has been throughout her long life.

“She’s always been active in all of the church activities,” Dumas said. “She works with the Home Mission, including visiting the sick.”

McRae was also involved with singing in their Senior Choir and served as their president. She also sang in the Cape Feare FWB Mass Choir.

One of the first things that people pick up on about McRae is her ability to tell it like it is.

“She speaks what’s on her mind for one thing,” McBride said. “But, she loves her family and being around people. She has an awesome sense of humor.”

McRae has always had a love for food, especially chicken and fish. Deacon Marvin Spencer brings her a plate of fish each Thursday.

While McRae still loves to crochet and knit, she doesn’t do it as much as she used to. Dumas recalled the “pride” that McRae took in her horse-riding abilities in her younger days. Despite her age, McRae still gets around with the assistance of a walker.

McBride said that her aunt always been thankful throughout her life for the little things.

“She’s appreciative,” McBride said. “You walk up to her and hand her two pennies she’s going to say, ‘Thank you so much.’ She’s appreciative of everything you could do for her.”

