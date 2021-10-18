Ghost Walk offers a spooky history lesson

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — As the calendar inches closer to Halloween, Pee Dee Region Paranormal’s Rockingham Ghost Walk offers a history lesson in horror to prepare for the season.

“In just a few moments, we’ll begin our journey into the dark and spooky side of Rockingham’s past,” Investigator Scott Tomestic said to a tour group clustered outside of the Leak-Wall House. “Spirits of those who linger here allegedly don’t care for Yankees or Northerners.”

Those who hail from north of the Mason-Dixon Line have felt threatened on the property, Tomestic tells his flock. Some have claimed to see a Confederate soldier in uniform walking around on the property before suddenly disappearing.

This is the third time that the Ghost Walk has been offered as a public tour. Last year, it was conducted virtually.

Tomestic, a Massachusetts native who said he’s a descendant of Nicholas Noyes, a minister during the Salem Witch Trials, leads the tours through Downtown Rockingham. The tour blends local history with the ghost stories, rumors and legends that have been told in the area over generations.

“We definitely want to add more stops, more stories and details on future tours,” Tomestic said. “Even if you’ve gone on it before, it’s a fun event to do for October and Halloween. Everybody’s welcome to come.”

About 70 people overall participated in the tours last weekend across Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

There were two options for the tour: Haunted Homes visited famous locations in Rockingham’s Historic District, while Uptown Ghouls explored the sinister history of uptown Rockingham. Both tours were about an hour long and mile in length. All ages were invited.

The tour traveled to multiple houses along Fayetteville Road, including the Steele-Fisher House.

Participants for these tours did no go into any of these homes, but each story was localized and relayed outside of the historic locations. Tomestic said that Rockingham Mayor Pro Tem John Hutchinson, who is a historian in his own right, has contributed a lot of information for the tour.

