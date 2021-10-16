Animal Shelter holds public tours for grand re-opening

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Animal Shelter held a grand re-opening under the management of K2 Solutions.

K2 has had operational control of the facility since Aug. 1. In June, the Richmond County Board of Commissioners approved a deal that would allow the company to take over the shelter.

Program Manager Rachel Royston said they’ve been working with county staff on repairs and repainting the shelter.

“We want it to look like it’s a new face,” Royston said. “The County has put a lot of work and effort into upgrading the inside and making it beautiful in there.”

Since K2 has assumed managerial duties, Royston said there’s been an increase in the influx of animals to the shelter and in adoptions. Currently, the shelter is at about 90% of its capacity with more than 100 animals.

“We hope to accomplish a greater sense of community for not only people but animals,” Royston said.

The shelter offered tours to visitors throughout the re-opening, and held an “adopt-athon” with reduced fees. Individuals who brought a donation to the event were entered in a raffle.

“The tour was really nice and it even smells nice in here, which is unusual for an animal shelter,” said Tommy Walk, who was with his family of “big animal-lovers.”

K2 has recently hired Manager Courtney Harris out of Georgia. She’ll be overseeing the day-to-day operations going forward.

“I hope to bring the community back in,” Harris said. “[Adoption Coordinator Jessica Jones] and I are working toward making a lot more dogs adoptable and bringing down our euthanasia rate.”

Harris has worked as a veterinary technician and in various animal shelters and hospitals. Harris was previously on the Board of Directors for a pitbull rescue in Savannah.

During her walkthrough tour, Heather Bassett said she saw “positive changes.”

”It was much more welcoming,” Bassett said about her experience. “They’re doing a great job.”

Both Royston and Harris said they’re increasing communication with various rescue groups in the area, as well as working on establishing more spay-neuter clinics.

“Hopefully in the next couple of months, we’re going to start implementing a lot more programs,” Harris said. “Barn Cat Program, volunteer programs, programs with the schools to give high school kids volunteer hours, things of that nature.”

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]