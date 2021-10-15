County Crime Report: Oct. 15

Oct. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:56 a.m., police responded to a drugstore on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspecs stealing assorted items, valued at $41. The Rockingham Police Department charged Delores Sharpe.

Oct. 12

ELLERBE — At 8:32 a.m., deputies responded to a residence at Ellerbe Manor Apartments following a report of a suspect attempting to enter the home and denting a front door, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to Beaverwood Court following a report of a stolen Glock 19, valued at $588. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:21 p.m., police responded to a residence on Village Terrace Drive following a report of a damaged door, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:47 p.m., police responded to a residence on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s change jar with cash, valued at $230, and a wallet, valued at $10. The case is active.

Oct. 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:53 p.m., police responded to a residence on Scales Street following a report of a suspect stealing 52 pills of Adderall, valued at $45. The case is inactive.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]