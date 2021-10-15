Cyclist killed in late-night collision with vehicle

Matthew Sasser Staff Writer

    ROCKINGHAM — A Scotland County man died Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle while cycling through East Rockingham.

    Anthony Wayne Williams, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred on Mill Road in East Rockingham at about 10:50 p.m. The cyclist was traveling westbound when a Chevy Malibu traveling 35 mph struck the victim, according to Trooper Locklear with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

    The driver, Christopher Jackson of Ellerbe, stayed on the scene after the incident. He was the only witness.

    Locklear said that investigators do not believe that the driver was speeding at the time of the incident. No charges have been filed as of Friday. If there are any forthcoming charges, they would come from the District Attorney’s office, according to Locklear.

    The official incident report on the wreck has not yet been released.

    The family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for Williams’s funeral expenses. The family has raised $750 as of Friday, with a goal of $1,500.

    Gavin Stone contributed to this report.

