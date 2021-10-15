Halloween enthusiasts split on celebrating on 30th or 31st

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet is asking the public to do their Halloween trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 30, rather than on the 31st, but the debate over the two days hasn’t quite been settled among residents.

Councilwoman Abbie Covington raised the issue at their September meeting, saying that in year’s past, the city has moved the observance of the holiday to coincide with a more convenient day. City Manager Matthew Christian confirmed the city’s preference for Saturday, though city officials can’t stop anyone from celebrating on Sunday.

The 30th is also the day of the Seaboard Festival, which is held on the last Saturday of October each year. Last year, Seaboard fell on Halloween, and the organizers planned to embrace the spooky season if COVID-19 hadn’t forced it to be canceled. The Seaboard Festival Board of Directors last month told the Daily Journal that they would be adding a costume contest with four age groups and that they are encouraging vendors to bring candy to give out to kids to get into the spirit.

Rockingham officials have not made any public recommendation on the public’s observance of Halloween, nor has the Rockingham Police Department.

The debate on whether to stay true to tradition and celebrate on the 31st or move it to Saturday is raging on the private Facebook page, “Richmond County trick or treating 2021,” where residents are advertising that they’re giving out candy or staging various haunted attractions.

Anthony Bristow, who is putting together the 16th year of one of the county’s most popular Halloween stops — the Skyline Horror — at his house on Skyline Drive in Rockingham, posted a poll in the group to try to work towards consensus. The poll was posted on the evening of Oct. 11, and as of Oct. 15, there are 119 votes (77%) for trick-or-treating on Saturday, 34 votes (22%) for Sunday, and 2 votes (1%) for both days.

Jamie Watson, who is a part of the row of houses on Hylan Avenue in Hamlet who go all-out each year, posted in the group that Hylan is recognizing Halloween on the 31st, despite the results of Bristow’s poll. Michael Gamber, who uses his theater background to put on a visually stunning trick-or-treating experience at his house on Hylan, confirmed that he will also recognize Halloween on its actual date, the 31st.

The Lakeshore Haunt will welcome trick-or-treaters to their haunted trail at 201 Lakeshore Dr. in Rockingham beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30, according to Britanee McDonald.

Ciera Lee, the admin for the Facebook group, which has 1,618 members as of Friday afternoon with 137 new members in the last week, is in favor of celebrating on Saturday, though she said it appears “about even” between the two days based on the ongoing debate in the group.

“I’m so tired of them arguing about it!” Lee said in a Facebook message.

Bristow, who dresses up as Michael Myers each year, said he’s added a few new frights to his house, and will have more friends helping out to terrorize passersby.

“It’s the first year back from [the COVID-related gathering restrictions] so it’d be good to see everybody,” Bristow said.

