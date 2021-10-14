Sheriff’s Office recognizes training certificate recipients

Detective Dustin McQueen received his Certified Criminal Investigator Certificate from the North Carolina Justice Academy. Deputy Chris Smith presented with his Intermediate Law Enforcement Certificate from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Training and Standards Commission.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office recognized three individuals for attaining advanced law enforcement certificates.

“It was an honor to present these deputies with these certificates of accomplishments and recognize them for their hard work and dedication, it not only betters themselves but the Sheriff’s Office as a whole,” Sheriff Mark Gulledge said in an email. “Congratulations to each one of them and thank you for your desire to be the best.”

Lt. Clyde Smith earned his Advanced Law Enforcement certificate from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Training and Standards Commission. This certificate is the highest achievable award presented to North Carolina officers.

The award consists of three different categories — years of service, college education and law enforcement training. Lt. Smith has been in law enforcement since 2002 and currently serves in the Civil Division.

Deputy Chris Smith earned his Intermediate Law Certificate from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Training and Standards Commission. He has been in law enforcement since 2013. Smith currently serves as a patrol deputy with the Patrol Division.

Detective Dustin McQueen earned his Certified Criminal Investigator Certification from the North Carolina Justice Academy. McQueen logged over 500 hours of learning about investigative training on topics such as death, child death, interview and interrogation and sexual assault.

McQueen currently serves as an investigator in the Criminal Investigations Division. He’s been involved with law enforcement since 2013.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.