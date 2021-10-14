5 Charged in connection to fatal nightclub shooting

Dockery Ellerbe Zeigler Watkins Williams Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Multiple law enforcement agencies cooperated to apprehend five suspects, all from Rockingham, who are allegedly connected to a deadly shooting at Club Amnesia in Marlboro County on Sunday morning.

Kevin Robert Williams, 27, Marion Devonte Ellerbe,24, Antuan Latice Zeigler, 21, Javontae Marquel Dockery, 22, and Khalil Jaquan Watkins, 19, are in police custody.

Captain George Gillenwater confirmed that the Rockingham Police Department, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls were involved with the apprehension.

“Much of the success was due to cooperation of the citizens that reside in the areas we were attempting to locate the suspects,” Gillenwater said in an email. “We are grateful to our surrounding agencies that assisted and even more thankful to the citizens of Rockingham for the prompt assistance in locating these individuals.”

According to a press release from the MCSO, each suspect has been charged with two felony counts of murder, three felony counts of attempted murder, and one felony count each of criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting claimed the lives of Bryia Byrd, 23, and Ronnie Oxendine, 31, both of Richmond County. Three others were hospitalized. Their statuses are unknown at press time Thursday.

All suspects will appear for an extradition hearing in North Carolina before being brought to South Carolina for an official arraignment.

The MCSO press release added that the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation into the shooting.

