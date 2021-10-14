FirstHealth conducting community health needs survey

PINEHURST — FirstHealth of the Carolinas invites residents in Moore, Richmond, Hoke, Montgomery and Lee counties to participate in the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment.

The purpose of the assessment, which is conducted every three years, is to understand the concerns and needs of the communities across the region and to use these insights to create action plans that optimize the health and well-being of all residents.

The surveys have historically been conducted via random-digit-dial phone calls, but this year’s survey is being offered online.

“A primary goal of the Community Health Needs Assessment is to help increase understanding of our community’s current health both through specific health indicators and the community’s input regarding issues and areas of concern,” said Roxanne Elliott, policy director for FirstHealth Community Health Services.

The assessment is a collaboration between FirstHealth of the Carolinas and local health departments.

The survey takes less than 15 minutes to complete and asks for age, demographic information and household income information. It is not required that participants provide their names.

The survey seeks to learn the following from community residents:

• Physical and mental health status

• Health and well-being concerns

• Barriers to health and well-being

• Access to healthcare services

• Access to healthy food

• The opportunity to make a difference in the community

• Chronic disease status

The survey will be open from October 1 through December 31. To complete the online survey, visit bit.ly/FHC-CHNA.