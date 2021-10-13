Dispose of your unused medications to help fight overdose

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The community is invited to dispose of their unused medicine on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the G-104 FM radio station on Airport Road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the event as part of the annual Operation Medicine Drop.

Operation Medicine Drop has disposed of more than 246 million prescription and over-the-counter pills since 2010. An average of 4 people per day are dying from an overdose in NC with 79% of those deaths involving some type of opioid.

“Medications are the leading cause of accidental poisoning deaths among children,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Their dropbox will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the day of the event. Other dropbox locations in Richmond County include the Rockingham Police Department, the Hamlet Police Department, the Medical Center Pharmacy, the Sheriff’s Office, as well as select pharmacies.

For more information, please contact the RCSO at 910-895-3232. For more information on how to safely dispose of unused medicine, visit safekidsnc.org to find a dropbox near you.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.