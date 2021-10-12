Food King facelift progressing, building plan materializing

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Renovations to the former Food King building in downtown Rockingham continue as the city prepares for a future occupant — or occupants — who will bring additional business to the area.

The city made improvements to the parking lot in the winter of 2019. The pandemic forced an abrupt stop to work on the project. Resurfacing and restriping of the parking lot will begin in the next few weeks.

Additionally, large outlets will be added to a meter base which will allow for food trucks to not have to rely on generator power for Downtown Getdown events. This will cut down on excess noise. These projects are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“We’ve had quite a bit of interest in this project,” said Assistant City Manager John Massey, citing the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Getdown generating increased traffic in the area.

Massey added that the county’s change in sales tax distribution method in April 2020 also disrupted the financial planning for the improvements to the property.

One conceptual design for the projects divides the 10,000 square foot building into three separate storefronts. A restaurant would occupy one end, with two stores adjoining on the side.

“We’re not locked into this, but looking at possibilities for the space and putting in into a more manageable size for people to utilize,” Massey said.

The preliminary cost estimate, including a floor repair that needs to be done, is between $2.5 and $3 million.

“This is our immediate plan,” Massey said. “This is the general direction that we’re headed with the building.”

City Manager Monty Crump does not expect one business to utilize the 10,000 square foot building, and feels that the three-business plan is more likely.

Council Member Denise Sullivan said the development of this project is generating a level of excitement similar to the Richmond Community College’s new downtown campus.

City staff 78% vaccinated

Crump said there was a “scary” number of city employees who were unable to work due to COVID-19 toward the end of August.

“We started, at that point, to strongly encourage our employees to get vaccinated,” Crump said. “On August 30, 2021, we had 47 employees fully vaccinated out of 136. Today, we have 106 employees out of 136… will be fully vaccinated.”

About 94 employees received bonus checks for receiving the vaccine this week.

“Our comfort level, now, with that level of vaccination on the job, has gotten significantly higher,” Crump said.

He cited the example of wastewater staff who were missing three or four workers at a time. Since staff have been encouraged to be vaccinated, there has been a decrease in staff shortages.

“We had to do something — we addressed it,” Crump said. “We have several departments that are 100% vaccinated. I’m going to see where we’re at in the next two to three weeks to revise that policy once again.”

City staff are still recommended to get vaccinated by Nov. 15.

“I’m reassessing where we’re at,” Crump said. “We needed to have employees that could come to work and that’s why we pushed the vaccine.”

Crump concluded that he’s evaluating how to move forward, but from an operational standpoint, Rockingham employees have been able to work more effectively with a more-vaccinated staff.

