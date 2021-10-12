Norman evicts business after missed payments

Related Articles

NORMAN — Alfonso Carillo, the owner of a wood pallet business that uses the Norman Community Center, has not paid rent in four months, according to Mayor Tonia Collins.

A certified letter has been sent to Carillo demanding that he vacate the Community Center by Oct. 13. If he doesn’t vacate, Norman can legally sell any property left on the premise to recoup the rent payment for June, July, August and September, the Town Council said.

Carillo’s business has been the subject of controversy over recent months regarding his rent payments, as well as the appearance and hazardous nature of the facility under his care. His $450 monthly rent checks were the primary source of income for the town. The Daily Journal reported in May that he owed the town $3,701, which he eventually resumed payments on.

It’s unclear how much he still owes.

Council members and residents have been critical of the stacks of pallets piled high along the main road, which they feared could be a hazard and created an eyesore.

Council member steps down

Renate Mann announced that she will be stepping down from her role on the council. Mann is moving to Wisconsin.

Replacements for Mann were discussed among the council, although they don’t know who will fulfill the vacancy at this time.

Town receives ARP funds

Norman has received the first check from the American Rescue Plan for $13,000. Norman is slated to receive $27,000 in total.

Council members discussed potential avenues of where they could use this money. No plan was officially established at the meeting for the ARP funds.

Trunk or Treat

Norman’s Trunk or Treat will be taking place on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tina’s County Chicken will have a food truck at the event. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken wraps and BBQ will be sold.

Two bands will be performing throughout the event. One United, a gospel rock band from Lexington, and C3, who plays oldie rock in the vein of Chuck Berry, will be there.

Council members determined that each band will be paid $300 for their time.

Collins said a bouncy house, face painting and cotton candy will also be offered for the Trunk or Treat festival.

