Treasure Shop to support Relay for Life with charity walk

The front of the Richmond County Cancer Care Treasure Shop is decked out in pink for October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Cancer Care Treasure Shop is hosting a fundraiser this weekend to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The Treasure Shop’s “Walk for Hope” will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Participants will start at the Treasure Shop, walk toward Walmart, and then back to the Shop.

“All of our proceeds here at the Treasure Shop goes toward Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society,” said Owner Rodney Gandy. “Our walk is just something else we’re doing to push Breast Cancer Awareness.”

There will be food vendors and a DJ outside of the Shop for the all-day event. The walk is expected to take just under an hour.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. About 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer during their lifetime, Gandy said.

Relay for Life walks in Richmond County have been canceled for the last two years due to COVID-19. All proceeds from this event will go toward Relay for Life.

The Treasure Shop has been located in Rockingham for over three years. This is the first event that they’ve held, and Gandy said they expect to do a similar walk annually in the future.

“In honor of those who have and will fight, please wear your pink shirts to show support,” reads a flyer for the event.

Registration for the walk will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

