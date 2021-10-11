Council to hear update on Food King building renovations

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham City Council will hear an update on the Food King Improvement Project at their monthly meeting on Tuesday.

No details on the project were made public prior to the meeting. The Council was originally slated to hear an update on the rerouting of trucks around downtown Rockingham using Greene Street, but city staff publicized an amended agenda shortly after which removed this item.

Departmental reports for Rockingham

The Rockingham Police Department responded to 1,362 calls for the month of September. There were 18 felony and 29 misdemeanor arrests for the month. There were 155 warrants served.

The Rockingham Fire Department responded to 30 alarm calls and one structure fire in Sept. Chief Harold Isler reported that total property exposed to fire was a total of $95,000; $20,000 of that total was able to be saved.

Dave Davis, Recreation Director, reported the Youth Soccer League and tournament schedules are on track to be completed at the end of Oct. Registration for Youth Volleyball runs through Oct. 18.

Attend the meeting

The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2021 at City Hall located at 514 Rockingham Rd. in Rockingham.

