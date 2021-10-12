2 County residents killed in nightclub shooting

MCCOLL, SC — Two Richmond County residents were killed and three others have been hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

The victims were Bria Byrd, 23, and Ronnie Oxendine, 31, WBTW reported. The shooting reportedly took place around 1:55 a.m. at Club Amnesia, which is located just over the North Carolina line in South Carolina lines.

The other victims have not been identified. The investigation is ongoing. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist Marlboro County law enforcement.

This is a developing story.