Hutchinson seeks to rebuild relationships among leaders

ROCKINGHAM — John Hutchinson, who was first elected to the Rockingham City Council in 2005, has envisioned and prepared for his current bid for Mayor throughout his tenure.

He has served as Mayor Pro Tem, the position that assumes mayoral duties if the Mayor cannot serve, since 2011. He’s run six consecutive successful campaigns for his seat on City Council. Going into this election, he sees Rockingham as a community that is primed to bounce back strong from the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of people who are ready to get involved and make things happen in Rockingham,” Hutchinson said. “We need to embrace that enthusiasm and that interest because those are people who can make Rockingham a more exciting place to live.”

One of the biggest issues that Hutchinson believes he can help Rockingham solve is rebuilding the relationships that broke down in the aftermath of the county government’s decision in April 2020 to change the sales tax distribution method without notifying the municipalities who stood to lose huge chunks of their sales tax revenue as a result. The parties have since come to an agreement that avoided lawsuits, but there’s still work to be done on those relationships between leadership.

“Last year was a difficult year in terms of relationships across the county,” Hutchinson said. “We need someone who is going to bring people together.”

He said the path toward achieving that goal is constant communications between city and county officials, as well as the ability to let go of previous grudges.

“If we want to be the best county we can be, then every town in the county has to work together,” Hutchinson said, who described himself as a consensus-builder who understands that individuals will not always be able to agree on every issue. “We need to create more, and the city has a role in that.”

Hutchinson said he has brought consistent leadership that has stabilized Rockingham’s ability to build trust for projects and lay the right conditions for economic development. His time on the Council has been an education in how to accomplish goals in government.

“You learn who your partners are, you learn how to work together on projects,” Hutchinson said. “You learn how a big project, like Discovery Place Kids and the Hitchcock Creek Trail, is put together.”

Facebook has become a tool for Hutchinson to take the “pulse of the community,” he said. He shares ideas there with his 1,568 friends and reads their feedback.

“Some people thrive on arguments, that’s not me,” Hutchinson said. “I understand that there has to be give and take in any relationship.”

A recent post highlighted his optimism about a new coffee shop in Hamlet, which is expected to be the first of several other new businesses that Charlotte businesswoman Stephanie Al-Zubaidy will open in the city.

“It’s not in Rockingham, but it’s good for Hamlet,” Hutchinson said. “What’s good for Hamlet is good for everyone.”

‘The right time to run’

In 2013, when then-Mayor Gene McLaurin moved on to serve in the State Senate, Hutchinson knew the timing wasn’t right for him to become Mayor, as he had three children under the age of five at the time.

“I knew that as Mayor, I wanted to be able to give Rockingham a lot of energy and a lot of attention,” Hutchinson said. “I’m at that point now where I can do that.”

His current position as Founder and CEO of Great Falls Wealth Management has allowed him to progress some of the transferable skills which he said align with the mayoral position.

“My career here is one of listening to people and really trying to understand what they need when they come to me,” Hutchinson said. “It’s understanding the need, and then doing your best to help the individual. Money is just the field I deal with, but the job is caring for people.”

Hutchinson acknowledged that there’s potential for a conflict of interest being as a financial advisor who could also be the mayor, but said that it hasn’t been an issue during his time on the Council. He added that as mayor, he wouldn’t be able to vote on agenda items. Most of his clients are of retirement age, according to Hutchinson, as opposed to working-age people that could be doing business with the city.

With his 16 years of experience, Hutchinson said that the problems currently facing Rockingham are the same issues that it’s faced in the past and will in the future. Primarily, he said communication needs to happen with every neighborhood in Rockingham, and if certain areas are being left behind, it’s imperative to reach out to the individuals in those areas.

Hutchinson is a historian, having written extensively on local history and building up a collection of historical artifacts dating back to the time of the city’s founding. He said that his intimate knowledge of Richmond County history has equipped him to be able to solve those long-standing issues.

“I do love the history, but I don’t want people to think I’m not forward-looking,” Hutchinson said with a laugh. “The history can really help us too. It’s an understanding of what made things work in the past and what made things fail in the past. The ‘history’ is a love of the community.”

On his travels to places such as Hillsborough, Cheraw and Bennettsville, Hutchinson has seen the sense of community pride in those areas which he believes can invigorate Rockingham.

“There’s a lot of simple things we can do that don’t involve big expenditures, but they would add significantly to the quality of life,” Hutchinson said. “That doesn’t fix everything, but it does add to what we have.”

Opportunities such as movie nights for families, music festivals or historical walking tours were a few of those potential events.

On the first day of his administration, Hutchinson said his goals would be made immediately clear. Citing a need for transparency, his goals would be published and readily available for the public. One of these early goals would be to begin the groundwork on creating new quality of life events for families.

Hutchinson’s office at Great Falls Wealth Management is adorned with various items from Richmond County’s history. Baseball cards, posters, newspapers and other memorabilia decorate the walls. Each piece in the office has a story that illuminates part of the community’s past, he said.

His late father, Robert Hutchinson, who served two terms on Rockingham City Council, and mother, Mary, who still lives in Rockingham, stressed the importance of community and instilled in him the responsibility to always do what’s best for it, Hutchinson said. It’s a message that his alma mater, Davidson College, reinforced when he was a young man.

Though he’s running to lead Rockingham, Hutchinson said he understands that in order for Rockingham to operate effectively, its leaders need to be aware of all issues going on in Richmond County.

“Rockingham residents still come first,” Hutchinson said. “You need to have friends in all communities in Rockingham. We need to be sure we’re talking to people in every part of town.”

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]