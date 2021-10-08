County Crime Report: Oct. 8

Oct. 4

HAMLET — At 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ponderosa Drive following a report of a suspect taking a well pump and cap, valued at $3,800, and assorted wiring, valued at $1. The case is active.

Oct. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:58 p.m., deputies responded to a farm facility on US 1 HWY following a report of unknown subjects stealing two Stihl weed eaters, valued at $350, a stand-up battery charger, valued at $350, tires and rims off of a grill, valued a t$200, and a Toyota pickup exhaust, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:17 p.m., deputies responded to Airport Road following a report of a suspect stealing four new tires, valued at $800. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:40 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Double L Road following a report of a suspect stealing a white and blue ATV, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 2:58 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a John Deere zero turn mower, valued at $2,000, a Honda 21 inch cut push mower, valued at $800, two Stihl weed eaters, valued at $500, two Stihl blowers, valued at $800, two Stihl chain saws, valued at $600, a Stihl hedge trimmer, valued at $400, a Honda pressure washer, valued at $300, and assorted shovels, rakes, pitchforks, gas cans and a tool kit, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sneads Mill Road following a report of a suspect getting a victim’s bank account information and $102.91. The case is active.

Oct. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:54 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Cheraw Road following a report of a suspect obtaining property, valued at $700, under false pretenses. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 9:00 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gin Mill Road following a report of a suspect breaking a window and damaging an exterior door, valued at $100, and a Honeywell digital keypad, valued at $150. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:48 p.m., deputies responded to Pinecrest Trail following a report of a suspect fleeing from deputies in a vehicle. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Antonio Xavier Edens.