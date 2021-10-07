Positive COVID-19 cases trending downward for students, staff

HAMLET — Positive COVID-19 cases in Richmond County Schools are trending downwards.

Dr. Kate Smith, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction for RCS, presented the data for September to the Richmond County Board of Education.

During the last two weeks of September, positive student cases were reported at around three cases per day. There were two spikes within the first two weeks of Sept. where over 30 positive student cases of COVID-19 were reported.

For staff, there’s been two or fewer reported cases a day since Sept. 14.

There have been five days with no reported staff cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 14.

On the day of Oct. 7, Dr. Wendy Jordan, Director of Student Services, confirmed that there was only one positive case at the Ninth Grade Academy.

COVID-19 data for the school system is tracked on the RCS website. Overall, 276 students have tested positive this school year.

“Students and staff are doing an awesome job at wearing their masks and following protocols,” said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples” I know it’s hard for them all day. I want to commend them for that. Wearing a mask keeps them safe.”

Under federal guidelines, each local school board must approve at their monthly meeting to re-approve their masking policy.

The board unanimously moved to continue the masking policy for the month of October.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]