Balloon Glow Tour rescheduled for next weekend

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County residents are eager for the chance to take a ride in a hot air balloon, an opportunity they missed out on last year, but many have expressed confusion about the event on social media and in interviews, and some repeat customers are skeptical the event will take place this year.

The Balloon Glow Tour was initially planned for the weekend of Oct. 8-10, but has been pushed back to the weekend of Oct. 15-17 due to inclement weather in the forecast. Last year’s event was slated to be held at The Rock Speedway & Entertainment Complex, while this year it will be at the Richmond County Airport.

At the October meeting of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, County Manager Bryan Land said that attendees can look forward to rides in a tethered balloon or a ride in an untethered hot air balloon “throughout Richmond County.”

“This should be a neat event for our county,” Land said. “Hopefully, the weather will cooperate.”

With regard to the rescheduling of the local event, the Glow Tour’s Facebook page posted that, “All tickets are valid on the days specified. Unused tickets from 2020 or other locations are valid on the DAY OF THE WEEK SPECIFIED,” adding, “if you need to change the day only, please email [email protected] with the subject ROCKINGHAM DAY CHANGE.”

The event is being put on by Richard Garvie, the same promoter who worked with the Speedway on a Balloon Glow Tour event last year which was ultimately canceled. Garvie recently put on a successful event in Raleigh and has others planned in Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Florida. Jason Gainey, the director of the Richmond County Airport, confirmed that Garvie is the individual he’s been in communication with for next weekend’s event. Garvie is the only representative with the Balloon Glow Tour that Gainey has talked to.

As he has traveled around the country putting on these events, there has been a trail of legal controversies and complaints from guests regarding tickets and refunds for rescheduled events.

Garvie abruptly cut off communication with Speedway staff just prior to last year’s event, failing to inform the venue it had been canceled, according to Jamie Saad, a spokesperson for the Speedway. The Glow Tour wasn’t able to get approval from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services under the COVID-19 gathering restrictions in place at the time, according to a post on the event’s official Facebook page, but Saad said Garvie never told the Speedway this.

On the day of the event, there were no hot air balloons and no Garvie, leaving Saad to deal with guests coming from as far as 10 hours away expecting a weekend of whimsically drifting through the sky in a wicker basket. Over the three days the event was planned to be taking place, Saad said he positioned himself at the entrance to the Speedway to apologize to the 300-400 people who showed up unaware of the cancelation.

“He was probably one of the most professional promoters I’d ever worked with,” Saad said of his first impression of Garvie. “Come the time of the event, he never showed up.”

Saad was the only Speedway staffer to meet with Garvie in person in the lead-up to last year’s event. The Speedway prepared for the event for about a month.

“I’m not quite sure if [Garvie] would have the [expletive] to come back into this area after doing what he did to us,” Saad said in an interview this week. “[The Glow Tour] would have been amazing here if the company putting it on had been legitimate.”

Saad declined to comment on whether there is any pending legal action relating to how the Glow Tour was handled in 2020. Garvie could not be reached to comment for this story.

After the 2020 event was canceled, a post on the Balloon Glow Tour Facebook page from 2020 stated that refunds would automatically be distributed to patrons who added a “purchase protection” feature to their order. Those who didn’t select that option “will first be sent replacement tickets for the event next year as soon as our 2021 schedule is confirmed in the coming weeks.”

Garvie’s background

Garvie has been involved in a number of public disputes over hot air balloon events in recent years. A lawyer for a videographer in Tulsa, Oklahoma accused Garvie of not paying the $4,800 he was charged for a promotional video of the Tulsa Balloonfest in 2018, according to KOTV. In a lawsuit from the previous year, hot air balloon company Kansas City Aerosports accused Garvie of failing to give them $10,000 that he had agreed to pay them.

KOTV reported that court documents list three aliases for Garvie: “Richard Francis Garvie,” “Richard Lyons,” and “Ricky Lyons.”

Garvie, who is from the U.K., hasn’t been convicted of any charges in the U.S, although he did face a felony theft charge after an Indiana man accused him of stealing a $20,000 balloon, and a hotel accused him of failing to pay a $5,572 hotel bill in 2018, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Both these charges have since been dropped.

The Daily Journal previously reported on the existence of a website, rickygarvie.com, dedicated to chronicling complaints against Garvie. The site refers to Garvie as a “ballon event promoter of dubious integrity,” and cites a number of Better Business Bureau complaints against Garvie alongside his responses to the claims.

Garvie is a race car driver in the Automobile Racing Club of America. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Garvie ran unsuccessfully for British Parliament in 2015, but was suspended for failing to disclose a conviction for the fraudulent purchase of train tickets.

