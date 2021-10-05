Poor academics during 2020-21 won’t hurt schools

Related Articles

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools staff shared the standardized testing results from the pandemic-affected school year at the Richmond County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

The U.S. Department of Education approved a waiver for the state of North Carolina that allowed for certain testing measures to be maintained, but for accountability requirements to be loosened. For the 2020-21 academic year, schools did not have to report data for school accountability growth or school performance grade.

“I just do not believe we can have a complete understanding of this past school year apart from the circumstances that we were in,” said Jennifer Taylor, the Director of Testing and Accountability.

In-person learning was suspended for months during the onset of the pandemic. Taylor said that schools faced a sudden and unprecedented crisis and that schools across the state were operating under different models of hybrid and virtual learning.

Taylor added that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has said that school testing data from 2021 cannot be accurately compared to any other year.

“Instruction varied from school to school, district to district, all across the state,” Taylor said. “For those reasons, this is kind of a standalone year.”

Two major reasons for the loss of standardization were the length of the testing window and the number of students who took the test online.

For RCS, end-of-year testing in 2018-19 was 29% online. In 2021, it was 95% online. Overall, RCS was able to test 86% of their grade school students for the 2020-21 school year. As an overall score, students between the grades of 3-8 were 26% proficient in math. Science scores for grades 3 and 8 revealed that 53% of students were proficient.

At the high school level, students had a 37% proficiency in biology, 47% proficiency in English 2, 16% proficiency in NC Math 1, and 28% proficiency in NC Math 3.

Overall, RCS has a graduation rate that is 4% lower than the NC state average of 87%.

Vice Chairwoman Bobbie Sue Ormsby advocated for shortening the amount of time that each test takes.

Taylor said that strides are being made at the state level to reduce the time and the number of tests that students make. She added that RCS is participating in a pilot program for innovative testing.

Board Member Ronald Tillman asked if there will be a similar waiver for testing requirements this year. Taylor responded that at this moment, they’re operating under the regular rules for testing procedures until they hear otherwise.

