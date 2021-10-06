High-speed chase ends in arrest

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect following a high-speed chase that came to an end at the suspect’s home Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were conducting a standard traffic stop on Chalk Road when the suspect, who is unknown at this time, fled the scene. It’s unclear why the suspect did not want to go through with the traffic stop.

Lt. Mitchell Watson said the pursuit lasted less than 15 minutes and that two officers were directly involved. No injuries were reported.

Watson said the suspect reached a top speed of 70 mph. Deputies followed the suspect down Airport Road, turned to Mizpah Road, then onto Sandhill Road, and back to Ellerbe Grove Church Road. The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop directly in front of the door of his residence.

The suspect is being charged with one felony counting of fleeing to elude arrest. Watson said that they likely file additional traffic-related charges against the suspect stemming from the pursuit.

Stop Sticks were used to end the pursuit. Watson said they effectively disabled a front tire of the vehicle.

The suspect is being placed into Richmond County Jail.

This is a developing story.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]