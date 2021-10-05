Theatre returns with first-time production

“Finding Hope” premieres next weekend at the Richmond Community Theatre. Photo courtesy of Richmond Community Theatre Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Community Theatre returns next weekend with their first production in front of a live audience since the pandemic.

“Finding Hope” is the culmination of 12-years of work by local writer and performer Amanda Boulware. She said this play emerged from a lot of ideas rolled together.

“With everything going on in the world, I just feel like this inspiring story can give people hope,” said Boulware, who plays the lead character. “No matter what’s going on out there, that there’s still going to be a better tomorrow.”

The play tells the story of a young woman with a troubled past who is faced with uncertainty during the time of the Vietnam War. Boulware said that two stories are being told at once.

“It’s surreal, just knowing that it’s right here next week, opening night, it’s a dream come true,” Boulware said.

Director Merrie Dawkins said it’s really a faith-based play that shows how people can face their struggles and keep going.

“It will resonate with a lot of people,” Dawkins said about the play’s debut.

“Finding Hope” is a little over three hours long. Dawkins added that it tops another longer production of theirs, “Anne of Green Gables,” which was around two hours and thirty-nine minutes.

“We have a wonderful group of people. People have had to stay late and people have to get up at the crack of dawn to get to work,” Dawkins said. “When we realized how long the play was going to be, I talked to [the crew] and their response was, ‘We’re committed to it.’”

Production began on this play on the last day of August.

“I feel that the final product is going to be awesome,” said Boulware, who has written three other plays in her career. “That, I have no doubt.”

“Finding Hope” will kick off the theater’s 45th season. Masks are required for attendees.

RCT is one of the five oldest continuously running community theatres in North Carolina.

“We’re very grateful for that and the City of Rockingham’s support for us,” Dawkins said.

The original performance date of “Finding Hope” was pushed back from an original premiere date of this weekend. It will now be performed Oct. 14 through Oct. 17 and Oct. 21 through Oct. 23. All times are at 6:45 p.m., except the 17, which will be performed at 3:00 p.m.

For tickets, contact the theatre at [email protected] or by calling Crystal Coen at 919-422-7662. Tickets can be purchased at the box office starting 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671