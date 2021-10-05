RCC students receive $1.4M total in COVID funds

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Community College students have received $1,422,674 through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

The funding was provided to ease some of the financial burden of classes and facilitate further education at RCC. Students with a higher need for financial assistance received a larger allotment. The disbursement of these funds was also affected by the amount classroom hours for the Fall of 2021.

“Every student that was not an early college or a high school student should have received a check if they were currently enrolled [at RCC] at the time,” said Brent Barbee, Executive Vice President and CFO of RCC.

Students’ need for financial assistance was derived from their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. The most a student could receive from these funds was $1,800. Those students had a need for financial assistance and had completed at least 12 hours for the Fall of 2021.

Future disbursements will be provided in December 2021, February 2022 and April 2022.

Barbee said the December amount distributed will be approximately $1,500,000. Students in the highest allotment can expect an amount closer to $2,000 for this round.

As required by the federal government, the methodology behind these funds is posted on the RCC website.

Enrollment close to pre-pandemic numbers

Dr. Dale McInnis, President of RCC, said that reports from community colleges across the state of North Carolina are mixed, with some reporting increases and others decreases in overall enrollment.

RCC saw an enrollment drop last year due to the pandemic that cut across all of their programs.

McInnis said that this year, they’ve stabilized somewhat. RCC is down 1% from their headcount in the fall of 2020, although students are still being registered for some basic skills and continuing education classes.

“We are very focused and optimistic about this spring and next year,” McInnis said. “We’re starting to get a lot of inquiries about folks coming back.”

McInnis said that, from communicating with potential students, it appears that concerns and fears of the pandemic have waned and have shifted more to getting students interested in returning to the classroom.

McInnis concluded by saying it will take another year before they return to their enrollment numbers of the 2018-19 school year.

Leadership prepares for re-accreditation

The college’s staff are reviewing their policies and procedures in advance of their re-accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

In 2023, there will be an on-site visit from representatives from colleges across the southern United States.

RCC last received a 10-year accreditation in 2013. McInnis called it a “stellar report.”

The president said their accreditation process may be fast-tracked due to their stable leadership in the past ten years, and due to them not reporting an enrollment decline of 20% or more.

School leadership will find out if they will receive the reduced process through SACSCOC in December.

In conjunction with their quality enhancement plan, McInnis added the need to focus on career plans for their students, especially students who change majors or drop out entirely.

“We want every student to have a career plan by the end of their first semester,” McInnis said.

