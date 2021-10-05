Craft beer, chicken wing tradition returns

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Hoptoberfest rang in the fall season Saturday with all the craft beer and chicken wings you could ask for.

There were more than 30 different breweries in attendance, each with three or four beers available ranging from citrusy and light to hoppy and heavy. There was even a Tap Truck with around 45 different beers on tap.

More than a dozen teams competed in the Annual Chicken Wing competition, which was sponsored by Perdue.

The winners of the wing contest were:

1st Place – Stupidly Good BBQ

2nd Place – HCI

3rd Place – Grillbillies

4th Place – Lord of the Wings

People’s Choice – Hail Mary’s

The Monterio Experience provided live entertainment with a variety of styles ranging from country to hip hop, keeping the audience moving in between wings and beers.

REV Federal Credit Union was the primary sponsor for this year’s event, which welcomed more than 1,200 people to the Rockingham Dragway.