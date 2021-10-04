Shooting victims ID’d, murder suspect not yet found

Short

HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Earle Franklin Drive early Saturday morning and has still been unable to locate the alleged shooter as of Monday afternoon.

Two men suffered gun shot wounds in the incident: Jewarren Shamont Rush, 29, and Brynton Tyquan Jamil Jones, 31, both of Rockingham. They were treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond. Jones was treated and released, while Rush succumbed to his injuries, according to Sheriff Mark Gulledge.

Erik Lewis Short, 30, of Rockingham is wanted for murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. The shooting occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, and investigators say that he fled the scene at the 300 block of Earle Franklin Drive in a white Dodge Durango SUV, and may also be in a green Ford Crown Victoria.

Short is described as a black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds who has dreadlocks.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or the Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454. They warn that Short is armed and dangerous and that if anyone locates him they should not approach. Instead, contact law enforcement.