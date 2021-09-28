Karate training goes beyond the mat

Co-owners Jason and Beth Deese are hearing from parents how much confidence and discipline kids are learning from their karate classes at PKSA. Photos courtesy of Beth Deese A grand opening ceremony was held on Saturday for PKSA Central NC. Photos courtesy of Beth Deese Related Articles

HAMLET — Co-owners Beth and Jason Deese have been operating Professional Karate Schools of America classes for over a year, and just held their grand opening for their new location in Hamlet this Saturday.

They rented a gym at Highland Acres Church of God for twice-a-week meetings, as well as hosted classes in Bennettsville in the past year. Their program has grown to a 140-student enrollment that needed an official space to call home. PKSA Central NC is now operating out of the former Hamlet High School and current La Cabana building after the Deese family completed renovations over the summer.

The founder and owner of the Michigan-based PKSA is Rich Collins. He’s a friend of the Deese family, who just recently moved back to Richmond County after eight years in Michigan. A seventh-degree black belt, Collins encouraged them to open a location in North Carolina.

“After a little bit of time, we thought, ‘Yeah, that would be fantastic and a great way for us to know people in this community,’” Jason said.

Jason himself has seven years of karate experience, over which he’s earned the title of Cho Dan, or a first-degree black belt. He’s served as a pastor for over 20 years. He added that a “ministry heart” guides their classes.

They said the whole family can enjoy their classes and pours confidence and discipline into the lives of young participants.

“For us, this is not some business,” Jason said. “When our students hit the floor and start training, the parents stay and watch. They love being a part of it.”

An orientation class is a 15-minute lesson that teaches the basics and provides the opportunity to join a full-sized class.

“We want their very first class to be very positive,” Jason said. “We build people from the inside out.”

All skill levels are welcome at PKSA. Many classes offer opportunities for parents and their children to train together. The Deese’s daughter is a red belt and an instructor at the facility.

“We have many students who have started as adults,” Beth said. “There’s no age range.”

Jason said he’s not only heard from parents about the difference that it’s making in kids’ lives but he’s also seen it firsthand.

“We have students who had no confidence when they first walked in,” Jason said.

After a few classes, Jason said those shy students become engaged fully in each lesson.

“They’re learning how to control their emotions and bodies,” Jason said, adding that parents are amazed at the better grades and focus that parents are seeing in schools. “That’s what they’re telling us.”

PKSA is now offering yoga on Wednesday night, as well as a weapons class. Beth called them a full-service dojang, or training facility.

Beth said that parents in the community have been grateful that their classes have inspired such positive change in their students. PKSA students compete in national tournaments against other competitors.

“There’s this idea about karate being super aggressive and teaching fighting,” Jason said. “As a lead instructor, I’m always concerned about the type of person my students are becoming.”

Personal development creeds, urging students to think positive and find ways to become a leader instills skills far beyond self-defense.

“It’s not just what’s happening on the floor. I think about these kids becoming teenagers and how they’re going to conduct their lives,” Jason said. “As citizens of this community, we’re training up these students to become model citizens.”

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]