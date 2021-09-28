East Rock Fire Department fires up BBQ grill for upcoming sale

Paul McDole and Nick Pope prepare some BBQ for the East Rockingham Fire Department’s Annual BBQ Sale on Friday Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their station. The squad had been working since 2 a.m. Tuesday morning working with 1,100 pounds of meat. The BBQ will be sold with baked beans, slaw and hush puppies. Contact 910-895-6777 for more information. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

