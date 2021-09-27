Countdown to Hoptoberfest begins

Between 1,200-1,300 people are expected to attend this year’s Hobtoberfest. Daily Journal File Photo

ROCKINGHAM — Craft brews will be returning to the Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex this Saturday at the sixth annual Hoptoberfest.

“We’re so excited that we’re actually getting to have it this year,” said Emily Tucker, President of the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve been keeping our fingers crossed that we wouldn’t have to cancel it.”

More than 30 different breweries will be in attendance, each with three or four beers available. About 13 different teams have committed to the Annual Chicken Wing competition, sponsored by Perdue. Individuals are allowed to vote for the best chicken wings for the People’s Choice Awards.

Tucker said there will also be a Tap Truck with around 45 different beers available.

The Monterio Experience, who bring a blend of versatile music from country to hip hop, will be performing at this year’s Hoptoberfest.

“You won’t want to miss them,” Tucker said, who added that she’s seen them a few times before. “They’ll be a favorite moving forward for a lot of folks.”

VIP ticket-holders will be admitted to the event at 3:00 p.m. VIP tickets are sold out.

General admission ticket-holders will be admitted at 4:00 p.m. The event ends at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Along with the wings, food trucks will be available.

REV Federal Credit Union is the premier sponsor for this year’s event.

Tucker said that masks are required during the security check-in process. She also said the Speedway was an ideal location so that people can spread out and respect other people’s space.

The current expected attendance is estimated to be between 1,200-1,300 individuals, which is in line with the 2019 Hoptoberfest.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]