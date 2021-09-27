Local youth participate in Fun Day in Ellerbe

Ellerbe Fire Department provided a demonstration at Fun Day in the Pee Dee in Ellerbe Saturday. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Ellerbe Rescue Squad provided a demonstration at Fun Day in the Pee Dee in Ellerbe Saturday. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ELLERBE — Local youth participated in Fun Day In the Pee Dee at Ellerbe First United Methodist Church on Saturday.

Activities included races and games, such as archery and cornhole. Plus, the Ellerbe Rescue Squad and Ellerbe Fire Departments were both on hand to give a rescue demonstration and provide an experience putting out fires.

A German Shepherd scent dog named Chico also provided a demonstration with its handler and owner Melisa Semenov. Chico is certified in human remains detection by the National Association for Search and Rescue and is a part of the NC K9 Emergency Response Team.

Kids also had the opportunity to sign up for Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA or Venturing.

