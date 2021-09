Norton Farms holds Autumn Fest event

Norton Farms’ Autumn Fest event featured local businesses and vendors selling pumpkins, fall plants, handmade arts and crafts, clothing items and food. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Norton Farms’ Autumn Fest event featured local businesses and vendors selling pumpkins, fall plants, handmade arts and crafts, clothing items and food. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Norton Farms’ Autumn Fest event featured local businesses and vendors selling pumpkins, fall plants, handmade arts and crafts, clothing items and food. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Norton Farms held its Autumn Fest event Saturday in Rockingham.

The event featured local businesses and vendors selling pumpkins, fall plants, handmade arts and crafts, clothing items and food.

