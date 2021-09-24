Boy Scouts training future leaders

Photo courtesy of Michelle Parrish United Way of Richmond County has raised $13,043, or only 5% of their goal for this year of $250,000, all of which will go to support their local programs. To get involved, contact United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish at [email protected] or 910-997-2173.

This is part of a series of stories about United Way of Richmond County’s partner agencies.

ROCKINGHAM — Community service through the Boy Scouts of America isn’t just positively influencing those around them — it’s teaching young individuals leadership skills they’ll have for life.

“The skills that it teaches them, the exposure to different career paths even, the survival aspect — it’s a great opportunity for them,” Pee Dee District Executive Melissa Ewing said. “It gives them the chance to learn and hone their own skills in a safe environment where if they make a mistake, it’s ok.”

Ewing, whose three sons participated in Scouts, said leadership is taught early on in their programming. Each year, a Scout’s role in the program changes. Once they reach middle school age, Scouts have essentially become a leader within the unit, with adults overseeing the overall operation.

“Service is a major part of what we do,” Ewing said.

Roadside cleanups, working with Senior Centers and assisting at various food pantry’s are a few of the ways they reach the community.

There are eight active units in Richmond County. Boy Scouts has existed in the county since before World War II.

This year’s recruitment push ends in October, but people can join at anytime throughout the year. Ewing said 19 individuals have signed up in just the past week.

United Way funds go toward all sorts of resources for Boy Scouts.

Camp John J. Barnhardt, a 1,000 acre camp facility on Badin Lake in Stanly County, is one resource where Richmond County Scouts can experience a high ropes climbing tower, ziplining, shooting sports, canoeing, mountain biking and many other camp activities. The various Boy Scout units can utilize the camp for their own plans.

Ewing said that the pandemic affected their fundraising for the past year, as well as their ability to reach students in the school system. She added that their units, especially with older Scouts, were able to accomplish their outdoor activities effectively.

“Our program is based on getting outdoors,” Ewing said. “We were able to follow guidelines, socially distance, and still have fun and learn.”

You can find more information about Boy Scouts by calling 910-334-2050. United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish can be contacted at [email protected] or 910-997-2173.

United Way’s local service organizations

The other United Way agencies are as follows:

• Leak Street Alumni

• Pee Dee Pregnancy Resource Center

• New Horizons Life and Family Services

• Sandhills Children’s Center UW

• Richmond County Rescue Squad

• Samaritan Colony

• Salvation Army

• Richmond County 4-H

• Red Cross

• Richmond County Schools Exceptional Children’s Department

• Backpack Pals

• Richmond County Aging Services

• Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills

• Our Daily Bread

