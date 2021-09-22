School board hears proposals for construction projects; to be paid for with federal funds

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Related Articles

HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Education heard from three architectural firms about their potential plans and designs for three future construction projects.

The planned projects will be done at Richmond Senior High School, Fairview Heights and Mineral Springs Elementary Schools for a total projected cost around $13,000,000. All of the projects must be completed by Sept. 2024 as they are subject to federal guidelines through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

ESSER funds come from the U.S. Department of Education through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI). Approximately 90% of those funds go to local education agencies. The percentage of money that each county receives is the same as their Title I allotment.

The three presenting firms had already submitted a request for quote.

LS3P

Paul Boney, Senior Vice Pesident and Principal with LS3P, said they value safety and security and it’s the number one priority of their projects.

“What we want is not a project, but a relationship,” Boney said.

He added that while they have already designed some initial plans, they would like input from stakeholders, such as the Board and staff members, before going ahead with the construction process.

“We think that you should think before you draw,” Boney said.

LS3P primarily works with schools.

Stogner Architecture

David Stogner, Architect and Project Manager with Stogner Architecture, presented to the Board of Education.

Stogner Architecture completed a gym at Cordova Middle School in 2018, valued at $1.6 million.

They also did the construction of the current Ninth Grade Academy, a 74,000-square foot building, as well as the Fairview Heights Elementary School Media Center.

“At each phase, we’ll be looking at the budget,” Stogner said. “We want a good relationship upfront, and if there’s any questions, to really hash it out.”

Stogner discussed their plans for each project, but added that they’re not locked into anything at this time.

“We do believe we have the staff for all three projects,” Stogner said. “We want you to know that we have a vested interest in this.”

WHN Architects

Paul Garafola, Principal at the Charlotte-based WHN Architects, said they have experience in the area.

WHN is registered in 18 states. Garafola said they do a lot of work with community colleges, including Richmond Community College.

“One of the important questions is how we’re going to attack your project,” Garafola said.

They said they have experience in both renovation and completely new construction projects.

The Board had a few questions for the firm about the proposed timeline for completion. WHN Artchitects said they would have plenty of time, as well as enough focus, to complete these projects before the deadline in 2024.

Moving forward

Each firm pitched their own projections for the estimated cost of each project. Only when a firm is selected can an official fee be negotiated.

The Board can approve one firm to complete all three projects, or could selectively choose which firm gets which project.

A tentative goal was set for contract approval on Oct. 5 at a work session earlier this month. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples confirmed that they are still on schedule for that goal.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]