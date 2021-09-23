Reflect, Rejoice, Remember: Tree honors ‘our heroes’

RSHS JROTC students completing decorations for the Our Heroes’ Tree. Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Community College unveiled their Our Heroes’ Tree display Thursday morning in the Cole Auditorium, which will stand as a tribute to past and present service members in the lead up to Veterans Day.

The tree is decorated with handmade ornaments, letters, pictures and other memorials from the family and loved ones of veterans from the Richmond County community. The kick-off ceremony for the tree at the Scotland County Campus will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 in the lobby of the Honeycutt Center.

“We decorate Our Heroes’ Tree with American flags, yellow ribbons, white lights and ornaments to honor our service members past and present,” said Kelley Beam, mother of Lieutenant Parker Beam of the U.S. Navy. “We remember our shared community spirit.”

Beam added that the tree promotes patriotic pride and literacy, as well as a way to display the hero of our hearts.

The tree will remain on display until Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Anyone wanting their ornament returned must pick it up within the week after Veterans Day. The final public ornament-making session will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the new café on RCC’s Hamlet campus.

On Thursday, the Richmond Senior High School JROTC performed a Posting of the Colors. Sarah Yaklin sang the National Anthem. Robin Roberts, President of the VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Brent Barbee, Executive Vice President and CFO, recognized those in attendance who were veterans or were closely affiliated with those who were actively serving.

“We really appreciate the service that you or your family members have played in our freedom at this time and into the future,” Barbee said.

The invocation was given by Janet Sims, the mother of First Sergeant Christopher Sims of the U.S. Army, who is currently serving in Iraq.

Judy Whitley, the mother of Sergeant Matthew Speight of the U.S. Army, recited the Our Heroes’ Tree poem:

Our Heroes’ Tree has much to say

For families whose loved ones serve in harm’s way.

People of all ages craft decorations,

Sharing the holidays of our greatest nation.

Drawing pictures and swapping stories,

They entrust my arms with family glory.

For I hold faces and place and holiday heart songs,

Each with a whisper: “Loving hearts, stay strong.”

My lights are like stars.

Silent and white. Reflecting the honor of ultimate sacrifice.

USA flags, and guardian angel above.

Star wish for our children, brave heroes too,

Our Heroes’ Tree, together with you.

L.J. Brown, the father of PFC Nathaniel Brown of the Army National Guard, closed the service with a benediction.

RCC joined in the Our Heroes’ Tree tradition in 2018. It was created by Marlene Lee and Stephanie Pickup in 2005 to show appreciation for the U.S. Armed Forces. Community members are invited to stop by the display and add patriotic ornaments remembering their loved ones.

